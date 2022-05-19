No solutions

Former prime minister Imran Khan should realize that his call for a march to Islamabad will cause irreparable damage to the already collapsing economy of Pakistan. If he regains power after early elections, will he be able to put the country back on track in the shortest time possible? The country needs a major overhaul, and Imran Khan does not have any strategies or competent teams to tackle the present adverse situation. The best option for him is to let the incumbent government bring the country back on track.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
