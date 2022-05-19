Woman, son among three suspects arrested for burglaries

The Surjani Town police on Wednesday claimed arresting three suspects, including a woman and her son, on charges of committing burglaries in the guise of salespersons.

The police said the three impersonating salespersons had entered several houses and robbed families at gunpoint in different areas of the city. SIO Sarjani Abid Hussain Shah, along with a police team, arrested the gang-leading woman, identified as Rukhsana, wife Niaz, her son Shahrukh Khan and Junaid alias Sagar Bhatti. The police also recovered cellphones and snatched cash from their possession.

According the police, the suspects pretending to be salespersons would enter houses by knocking on the door and then loot cash and other valuables at gunpoint. Rukhsana was said to have been arrested earlier in the Shah Faisal Colony police limits on charges of robbery and her sister Rehana had also been jailed three times, while her another sister Farzana and nephew Shahrooz had also served time in jail as well. The suspects have been arrested in a house robbery case lodged by the Surjani police station. In search of other accomplices, raids are being carried out.