Referral Directory launched

PESHAWAR: The launching ceremony of Referral Directory developed under the “Improved Access to Fair, Legitimate & Effective Justice in Pakistan” Project was organized by Oxfam GB in Pakistan in collaboration with its implementing Partner LASOONA - Society for Human and Natural Resource Development on improving the rule of law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

Ombudsperson KP for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Rukhshanda Naz was the chief guest.

Oxfam GB in Pakistan is implementing its Project “Improved Access to Fair, Legitimate and Effective Justice in Pakistan’’ with LASOONA in Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

The project focuses on citizens’ legal empowerment and strengthens confidence-building measures between citizens and formal justice institutions.

During the past years, Oxfam GB in Pakistan and its partner LASOONA collaborated with formal justice institutions to provide technical assistance for effective delivery of service to address citizens’ needs and improve citizens’ access to justice institutions.

Azam Khan , Executive Director, LASOONA, shared the objective and overview of the launching ceremony with the participants in his welcome note.

He acknowledged Oxfam’s contribution to improving citizens’ access to justice through improving confidence and trust between citizens and justice providers.