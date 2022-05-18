CM inaugurates park at Hazar Khwani

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday formally inaugurated “Gulistan-e-Hazar Khwani,” the largest park of the provincial capital, which had been completed at a cost of Rs370 million.

The chief minister during the visit also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Shaikhabad Girls High School, which has been completed at a cost of Rs50 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Hazar Khwani Park, the chief minister said the park was a gift of the provincial government for the people of Peshawar, adding, the establishment of the park had further enhanced the beauty of Peshawar City. “A separate day in a week would be allocated for the families to visit this mega park,” he added.

The chief minister said that old parks across the province were being rehabilitated whereas PC-I worth Rs14 billion for the construction of missing link of ring road had also been submitted to the relevant forum for approval. Similarly, he added that in order to resolve the issues of vehicular traffic in Peshawar City, work was in full swing on the construction of a new general bus stand outside the city which on completion will provide an all time solution to the issue.

He said that work was also in progress on the new Peshawar Valley City, a mega housing project of the provincial government, which was being constructed under land sharing formula.

“All the government offices, including Chief Minister Secretariat, will be shifted to the new Peshawar valley,” he added.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that the projects were also underway to supply clean drinking water from Mohmand and Jabba Dams to citizens of Peshawar. He announced a prize equal to one basic pay for the 20 employees of Peshawar Development Authority working in Hazar Khwani Park.

About the PTI movement for the real independence of the country, the chief minister said that he was thankful to the people of the entire province for supporting Imran Khan. He hoped that millions of people would participate in

the independence march on the call of their leader Imran Khan.