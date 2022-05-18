Toxic slogans

Imran Khan doesn’t trust the country’s political system and believes that anyone who is critical of him is involved in the alleged foreign conspiracy that was hatched to topple his government. His narrative is spreading hatred and anger among the people against state institutions. In case he gets reelected, the situation will be worse for Pakistan. His anti-US and anti-West slogans will create hurdles in dealing with global financial institutions like the IMF, FATF and World Bank, and maintaining cordial relations with the US, UK and EU.

Pakistan needs these countries’ help to fix its economic woes. It needs political stability and a leader who keeps national interests at top priority. It is in the interest of the country to maintain cordial relations with developed nations. Only time will tell what the future brings for Pakistan, but it is obvious that we will witness even tougher and more difficult days if Imran Khan continues to spread hate.

Ali Raza Shah Gillani

Islamabad