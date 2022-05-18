Immature behaviour

In parliamentary democracies, a president is supposed to be neutral and should resign from his political party after he assumes office. The president becomes the head of the entire country and works in the interest of the nation, not just that of his political party.

The conduct of Pakistan’s incumbent president has unfortunately been less than satisfactory. In the last couple of months, he approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of the former PM after the unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker. He refused to administer the oath to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and did not accept the removal of the Punjab governor of Punjab. He must realize that the president is not a worker of any political party. He should respect his position and act accordingly

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad