The National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) is a premier academic research institution and has been facing an acute financial crunch for the last three years. Its faculty and staff have pinned their hopes on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for a bailout package to clear its outstanding payments including house rents, and medical reimbursements, and for higher budget allocations for the year 2022-23 to deal with the situation.

Presently, the HEC provides quarterly grants that meet only the salaries and pensions of gazetted and non-gazetted staff. In the absence of any bailout packages by the HEC, the Ministry of Education should consider releasing funds to the NIHCR to cope with the ongoing shortage of funds.

Ahmad Hussain

Islamabad