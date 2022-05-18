The National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) is a premier academic research institution and has been facing an acute financial crunch for the last three years. Its faculty and staff have pinned their hopes on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for a bailout package to clear its outstanding payments including house rents, and medical reimbursements, and for higher budget allocations for the year 2022-23 to deal with the situation.
Presently, the HEC provides quarterly grants that meet only the salaries and pensions of gazetted and non-gazetted staff. In the absence of any bailout packages by the HEC, the Ministry of Education should consider releasing funds to the NIHCR to cope with the ongoing shortage of funds.
Ahmad Hussain
Islamabad
Pakistan’s major political parties are at loggerheads with each other without realizing that their antics may damage...
Pakistan currently faces an existential crisis. Early elections are no solution to our grave economic challenges as...
Imran Khan doesn’t trust the country’s political system and believes that anyone who is critical of him is...
In parliamentary democracies, a president is supposed to be neutral and should resign from his political party after...
Imran Khan’s narrative of calling his opponents ‘traitors’ may benefit him for a short time, but it will have...
Wheat harvesting has been completed in the country, and the current production has fallen short due to which wheat...
Comments