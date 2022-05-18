713 cops complete training

LAHORE:A passing out parade of 56th lower class course of Punjab police was organised at Police Training College Chuhng here on Tuesday.

Around 713 police personnel including 548 Punjab police personnel, 138 PHP personnel and 27 women personnel participated in the 56th lower class course. Commandant Chuhng in his address said that all the trainees in Chuhng College are being provided best professional training as per modern requirements.

He said personnel in the lower class course have been provided excellent vocational training over a period of four months in which they have been trained in law, ethics, character building, physical training, weapon handling, firing, practical, simulator firing and missal writing. While after completing the training course, constables will be eligible for promotion to the post of head constable. He said that those who completed the training course included 347 from Lahore Police, 165 from Gujranwala Region, 138 from PHP, 10 from Kasur, 36 from Nankana and 15 from Sheikhupura. It is worth mentioning that those who have passed the lower class course include a large number of educated personnel and 152 personnel are master degree holders, 368 graduates, 157 FAs, FSCs and 36 have passed matriculation. At the end of the passing-out parade, the special guest DIG Training Punjab distributed prizes among the prize winners. Zafar Abbas was awarded first prize overall in the all-round category, Zulfiqar Hussain was awarded second prize and Sohail Ahmed was awarded third prize. Zafar Abbas was given the first prize in subjects of law, Mudassir Hussain was given first prize in firing whereas Muhammad Babar Khan was awarded first prize in PT parade. At the end of the passing-out parade, all the personnel performed the march past with full discipline.