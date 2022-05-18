SCB launches tech programme

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has launched a tech programme for women to help address gender disparity in the technology sector and to use technology to tackle social challenges faced by communities, The News learnt on Tuesday.

The bank introduced cohort 4 of the programme named ‘SCWomeninTech’ in collaboration with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Limited.

According to SC Bank, the programme supports female-led entrepreneurial teams with business management training, mentoring and seed funding.

The bank focuses on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises through the initiative that was launched in 2019 and around 66 female founders had graduated through this and 19 had also received seed funding, the bank said.

Commenting on the launch, chief executive officer at SC Bank Rehan Shaikh said the programme would help remove barriers, provide opportunities, and further financial inclusion for women in the country.