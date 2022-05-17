Woman killed, 14 injured in Karachi bombing

Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video.

KARACHI: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to a motorcycle exploded at the parking lot of a local cloth market on Monday evening, leaving a woman dead, and injuring 14 others, including three policemen.

The blast occurred just after four days of the Saddar blast, in which a man was killed and nine people were injured. Militants had used a bicycle to carry out the blast in the Saddar area, while in Monday’s blast at a local cloth market of Kharadar, the IED was planted on a motorcycle.

During the initial investigation, it was found that a police mobile of Kharadar Police Station was on routine patrolling in the area, when the explosion took place. In the blast, at least three policemen and 11 civilians got injured. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kharadar Division, Shafqat Chandio, said they shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital, which included a woman, who was critically wounded.

Moreover, in the blast various motorcycles, the police mobile and other vehicles were damaged, while stalls and vending setups caught fire, the official said. SDPO Chandio said the police and BDU were screening the blast spot to avert any possible threat.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital said they had received the body of a 30-year-old woman, identified as Sanya, w/o Khalid, and 14 injured. The injured were identified as Ahsan, 20, Irshad, 35, Younus, 30, Haris Khalid, 8, son of the deceased woman, ASI Badaruddin, Muhammad Habib, Sikander, Faraz Shoaib, Abdullah Ayub and others. They said two of the blast victims were in critical condition and were being treated accordingly, while rest of them were stable, adding that most of the injured had received pellet injuries.



Talking to the media persons, DIG Sharjeel Kharal said it was premature to confirm the intensity of the blast as BDU and forensic teams were working on it. However, it seemed that the terrorists had attempted to target the police mobile. Kharal said he had talked to the driver of the police van, who told him that they were on a routine patrol. When they reached the local cloth (Kapra) market, he slowed down due to traffic congestion and then an explosion took place.

DIG Kharal said the police were trying to maintain law and order within the available resources, saying the condition of the injured personnel was out of danger, while the police were trying to obtain CCTV footage of the blast spot. Sources said police had collected the remains of exploded materials, which resembled to the Saddar blast. They also collected the parts of the motorcycle used to carry out the blast and were checking registration and records from the concerned departments.

Talking to The News, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab said the blast was carried out by a remote controlled device, which contained explosive, ball-bearings and nails, causing damage. He added the terrorists aimed to target the security forces and general public to create panic in the city. On a query, Khattab said it was too early to confirm the name of the outfit responsible for the attack as no one had yet claimed the attack.

Finally, he said the motorcycle used to carry out the blast, was identified and the police had raided the house in Gulistan-e-Johar, identified the owner as Sheikh, but could not arrest him.

Meanwhile, Administrator KMC Sindh government spokesperson and Legal Adviser to the Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab also visited the Civil Hospital to inquire after the health of the blast victims. The doctors briefed Barrister Wahab on the condition of the injured victims.

Also, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called a late-night security meeting at the CM House, attended by Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Special Branch Javed Alam Odho, Additional IGP CTD Imran Yaqoob and others. The CM was briefed by the security heads over security arrangements. Murad emphasised the LEAs to be alert.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the blast near Bolton Market on M.A. Jinnah Road, Karachi, and expressed his condolences to the affected family. The PM also directed to immediately arrest all the involved culprits, and extended full support to the Sindh government in this regard. Moreover, Shehbaz directed all the provinces to improve their security arrangements to ensure law and order situations and to protect lives and property of the people. The prime minister said in order to improve the law and order situation, cooperation between the Federation and the provinces should be made effective. He directed the Sindh chief minister to provide the best medical facilities to the blast victims. Meanwhile, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has also condemned the Kharadar blast.