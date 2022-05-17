Indonesia tourist bus crash kills 14

SURABAYA, Indonesia: At least 14 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a bus carrying domestic tourists crashed into an advertising sign in Indonesia’s East Java province early on Monday, police said.

The bus -- which was carrying 31 passengers, the driver and a crew member -- hit the pole and then rolled over on a toll road connecting the town of Mojokerto to the country’s second city, Surabaya.

The victims were from Benowo, a village near Surabaya, and were returning home after a long weekend at popular holiday destination Dieng Plateau, about 400-km away in Central Java, local official Ridwan Mubarun told Indonesian television station Metro TV.

"Fourteen people have died and 19 others sustained minor and serious injuries," Mojokerto police chief Rofiq Ripto Himawan told reporters on Monday, adding that authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident.