Police release sketch of KU suicide bomber’s suspected facilitator

karachi: In order to arrest one of the two key suspects believed to be involved in the April 26 suicide bombing at the University of Karachi (KU), the law enforcement agencies have released the sketch of a woman who was seen in CCTV footage conversing with the suicide bomber minutes before the blast.

The other suspect yet to be traced is Haibtan Baloch, the husband of suicide bomber Shari Baloch who shared a picture on social media after the blast showing him and Shari posing with the victory sign.

The CCTV footage showing the mysterious woman went viral after the suicide bombing. The video showed a suspected woman talking to the female suicide bomber shortly before the blast occurred.

The investigators have appealed to the citizens to inform them if they have any information about the woman. The police made her sketch with the help of witnesses. They have also appealed to the suspected woman to approach the police herself as it could be possible that she engaged with the suicide bomber in a casual talk as the suspected woman had also asked a car driver for Rs500 who had given her lift.

On April 26, three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani van driver were killed and four others, including two Rangers personnel, wounded when Shari exploded herself near the van when it arrived near the Confucius Institute — the Chinese language teaching centre at

the KU.