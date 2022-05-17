Active UINs reach 244,357 in April

KARACHI: The number of active unique identification numbers (UINs) increased by 1,306 to reach 244,357 in April as compared to 243,051 in March, official data showed on Monday.

According to data released by National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), there were 244,357 active individuals in by April 30, 1,782 corporate companies, 394 broker clearing members, 2,927 fund/other, 13,232 foreigner individuals, and 8,487 Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs). By March 31, there were 243,051 active individuals, 1,774 corporate companies, 395 broker clearing members, 2,923 fund/other, 13,193 foreigner individuals, and 8,270 RDAs.