Sri Lanka in trouble

A few years ago, Sri Lanka was performing well on the economic front. The country welcomed a higher number of tourists in 2019. The economic position of Sri Lanka was once even praised by the World Bank and the IMF. In 2020, the tourism-reliant economy was hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, and now it has officially been declared as bankrupt. The Sri Lankan tourism industry has had a precipitous collapse because of which the country’s annual revenues declined.
In a bid to save the melting economy, the Sri Lankan government stopped the imports. But this decision resulted in a food crisis that was followed by the petroleum and power crises. The island nation is in a confused state with no roadmap to reach normalcy. World leaders must extend a helping hand towards the people of Sri Lanka so that they can get out of this mess safely and quickly.
Abdul Rafay Jamali
Hyderabad
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken an initiative to provide emergency relief to the people of Dera Bugti after...
On Saturday , an 18-year-old opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and killed 10 people. The arms industry...
We as a nation get convinced easily. Elections are in the offing, and political parties will start their election...
This is to draw the attention of officials of the German embassy in Islamabad to the unavailability of student...
Imran Khan took the wrong path after having been ousted from power and has now intensified his verbal onslaught on his...
The relationship between students and universities is, unfortunately, that of businesses and customers. The more...
Comments