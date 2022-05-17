Cart-pushers thrash warden

LAHORE:A traffic warden was injured after cart pushers tortured him near Hamdard Chowk on Monday. Reportedly, the suspects were annoyed with the traffic official over exchange of harsh words over "encroachment". CTO Muntazir Mehdi took notice of the incident and ordered strict action against them.

PO ARRESTED: Data Darbar police Lahore has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in murder of a youth and his grandfather in Naseerabad, Balochistan on Monday. A murder case was registered against him. He after the incident had gone into hiding and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO).

ARRESTED: A driver involved in murder of a four-year old girl was arrested. The suspected driver identified as Boota while driving recklessly had hit the minor girls near Akbar Shaheed Road. As a result, four victims were affected. The victim Fatima had died. The other were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

BIKER HIT TO DEATH: A 55-year-old motorcyclist died after a speeding truck hit him in the Chuhng area on Monday. The victim Saeed 55, a resident of Manga Mandi was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near Thokar bypass, a speeding truck hit his bike. The victim fell down and received injuries. The injuries proved fatal and claimed his life.

ACCIDENTS: Around 23 people died, whereas 1,150 were injured in 1,070 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 682 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 468 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.