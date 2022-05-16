Covid-19 screening intensified at airports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to increase the scope of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) for inbound travellers at airports across the country in a systematic way.

Given the global Covid-19 situation, the health ministry has decided to adopt more proactive approach to prevent the free movement of virus carriers in the country. “The main aim is to remain vigilant and conduct surveillance and monitoring at points of entry to rapidly detect an infected case,” National Institute of Health said in a tweet.

Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel said precautionary measures were being taken to protect the public from the virus and strict monitoring at airports was a part of the government’s initiatives. “Prevention is better than the cure is the best strategy to stop the prevalence of the deadly virus,” he added.