Monday May 16, 2022
Peshawar

Cop commits suicide

By Bureau report
May 16, 2022

PESHAWAR: A police constable committed suicide in the limits of Matani Police Station on Sunday.

An official said constable Zakir Khan was ill for a long time. He said the cop shot himself dead on Sunday. Police said the incident seems to be of suicide but they have started an inquiry.

