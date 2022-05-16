Probe sought into ‘embezzlement’ of funds

MANSEHRA: The traders here on Sunday threatened to go on strike and stage a sit-in at the Milad Chowk if action was not taken against what they termed the corrupt officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration Oghi.

“The officials have embezzled development funds released by the government to the TMA,” Sarbuland Khan, the president of traders’ body Oghi, told a press conference.

Flanked by other traders, he said the tehsil officer revenue and tehsil officer finance got infuriated when traders raised the issues of Oghi town development with the tehsil municipal officer.

The president of the traders’ body alleged that the funds released for the development award and beautification of the city were embezzled after installing some streetlights.

“The chief minister should order an inquiry into the embezzlement of funds meant for development schemes,” he demanded.

Speaking on the occasion, senior vice president Hafiz Sajjad Mohammad said that a meeting of the executive committee had decided to observe shutter-down strike and stage a sit-in on May 18. “We would not end our protest until the corrupt officials are transferred and an inquiry is ordered into the embezzlement of funds,” he said.