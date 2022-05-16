Press club office-bearers take oath

MARDAN: Newly-elected office-bearers of the Mardan Press Club have been administered oath of their offices.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for IT, Science and Technology, and Food Muhammad Atif Khan administered oath to the cabinet at a ceremony in the press club.

Lawyers, traders and doctors attended the oath-taking ceremony. Musarrat Asi was sworn in as president, Falak Sher vice president, Imran Abbasi general secretary, Parvez Khan joint secretary and Faqir Hussain as finance secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Khan said that the media was an effective tool which could be utilised to help bring lasting peace and development in the region. He added that the provincial government was trying its best to provide better facilities to journalists. He said that the PTI government was in favor of independent media.