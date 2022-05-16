President praises GIK role in education promotion: rector

SWABI: Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIK) of Engineering Sciences and Technology Chancellor President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the role of the institution in promoting higher education and launching modern academic disciplines like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Data Science.

Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said this on Sunday as he shared the details of his recent meeting with the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a press release.

Waqar Ahmad, Special Secretary, and Sohail Malik, Director General, President Secretariat, were also present on the occasion.

Shakil Durrani, Executive Director of Society for Promotion of Engineering Education in Pakistan (SOPREST), Raja Akhtar Iqbal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, GIK Institute Pro-Rectors, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (Admin and Finance) and Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector (Academics) and representatives of HEC Dr Amjad and Ms Maryam also attended the briefing.

This briefing was held in continuation of previous such activities held in October 2021 and February 2022.

The rector presented a resume of the action taken on the decisions made in

the previous briefings, progress, updates on academic activities, future plans, research collaboration and other important activities undertaken by the institute.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said the chancellor was apprised about the review of curricula, new faculty hiring, academic courses, labs and other important steps that included digital transformation.