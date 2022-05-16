RDA works on expanding rainwater harvesting project

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was working to expand the rainwater harvesting project launched to utilise millions of gallons of rainwater.

According to the RDA spokesman, RDA had started rainwater harvesting a project with the assistance of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

He said that rainwater harvesting was new to the Rawalpindi citizens but very useful for providing water for gardening, irrigation, septic tanks, and car wash stations.

He said RDA would not approve new residential or commercial projects without a proper rainwater management plan.

The department on the directives of the Director General, RDA had complied with the rules for the use of precious rainwater, he added.

Rawalpindi is the second city in Punjab that has launched the project to collect rainwater, he said adding, that following the implementation of the RDA’s rainwater harvesting initiative, Rawalpindi would become the second city in Punjab to introduce environmentally friendly measures.

He said that with the depletion of freshwater resources, the collection and use of rainwater have become very important.

Speaking about mosques, he said, “There are more need and consumption for water in mosques, and to fulfil their needs, it can be improved further, and there will be a larger model for rainwater harvesting.” The spokesman said the flowing water from the mosques was ideal for irrigation as it is free of chemicals. The rainwater collected would be used for ablution and used in the washing rooms as well.

The remaining ablution water can be collected and used to irrigate plants and herbs in the gardens, he added.

"In a nutshell, it can be used for anything other than human consumption, where a filtering process is required," he added.

RDA launched the project last year and a local mosque acquired the system to save rainwater for ablution and then channelled the used water for irrigation in parks.

The project helped utilize millions of gallons of rainwater instead of letting it drain into Nullah Leh and other drains.

He informed the rainwater harvesting system was inaugurated at Masjid Sarajia, Asghar Mall Scheme.

RDA started this work at Masjid Sarajia with the help of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He said, “Water is very much needed in mosques and it is being extended to meet it and it is a big model.” “Rainwater collected was being used for ablution and washrooms and ablution water was being collected and used for plants and grass in the front park, he added.

He informed, “Maulana Sirajuddin, Imam of Sarajia Mosque had thanked RDA and said that water is a blessing of Allah and it is a great work of RDA.”