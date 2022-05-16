2,904 arrested for hoarding, overcharging this year

LAHORE:Police have registered 2,067 cases and arrested 2,904 people for hoarding and violating Price Control Act across Punjab during the current year.
A Punjab police spokesman said police teams in all the districts of the province are active against hoarding and profiteering and as per the orders of Punjab IG, all possible assistance is being provided to the district administration teams in the operation. He said 988 cases were registered and 1,865 people were arrested in Lahore for hoarding and violating Price Control Act. The IG has asked DPOs and RPOs of all districts to launch a crackdown on personal surveillance while Special Branch was tasked to conduct secret surveillance and identify violators.
