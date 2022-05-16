JI to protest outside all KE business centres today

Expressing concerns over the prolonged power outages despite the ongoing heat wave, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter will hold protests outside all the integrated business centres of K-Electric in the city on Monday (today).

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced this during a news conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party’s secretariat, on Sunday. On Friday the JI leader had announced protesting against KE if the company failed to meet their two-day deadline to curtail load-shedding.

Addressing the news conference on Sunday, Rehman said that the head office of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board will be besieged on May 20, while the Karachi Rights Caravan will be held on May 29.

Talking about the miseries of the people of Karachi, including prolonged water and power crises, Rehman criticised all the major political parties of the city. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been ruling Sindh for the past 14 years, while the PPP, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have held the federal government, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has enjoyed the government in all the regimes.

The JI leader said that unfortunately, none of the above-mentioned political parties did anything for the betterment and the development of the megalopolis. He said that despite all the tall claims of KE to end load-shedding, the city is facing massive announced and unannounced power cuts.