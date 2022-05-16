Kamal wants Imran to apologise to Karachi residents for doing nothing for them

Former prime minister Imran Khan should apologise to the people of Karachi for doing nothing for them during the three-and-a-half years of his rule.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Sunday as his party showed its political power by holding a women-only rally at the Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground.

“Imran even has no abilities to run a union council and instead of apologising to the nation for his incompetence during his rule, he has only one thing to tell the people that Farah Gogi is innocent,” Kamal told the rally that was titled ‘Karachi Ab Dhoka Nahi Khaye Ga’ (Karachi will not get deceived again.

The PSP chief added that Imran had been calling the head of an institution ‘Mir Jaffer’ and ‘Mir Sadiq’ that helped him to become the prime minister.

Criticising the former prime minister for his recent statements, Kamal said Imran had stated that it was better to have an atomic bomb dropped on the country than having his government toppled. “This statement has exposed his [Imran’s] thinking.”

Kamal said Imran was an ungrateful person who had forgotten his close aides, including Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, and Aun Chaudhry.

He also chided Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for his ‘irresponsible and biased’ statement on the floor of the assembly about the migrants who had come from India at the time of the Partition. Kamal said that the migrants had come to the newly established country under an international agreement, not as refugees.

“Under the agreement, Hindus who left the Pakistani territory were given Muslim properties in India and the Muslims who migrated to the newly established country were to be given properties left by Hindus and it is called Matrooka (Evacuee Land) Sindh,” the PSP chief said.

He recalled that in 2018, Imran had made promises to the residents of Karachi on the same ground but none of them were fulfilled during his government.

The PSP chief said the problems of Karachi could not be solved by any ethnic political party or any national party having its origin outside the metropolis. “Karachi will not be deceived by anyone. The problems of Karachi can only be solved by the national political party of Karachi, which is none other than the PSP,” he declared.

Due to the incompetence of former prime minister Imran Khan, corrupt tyrants and bigoted rulers and their descendants had been imposed on the nation today, he said. PSP president Anis Kaimkhani and other leaders including Asiya Ishaq, Sofia Syed, Fauzia Hameed, Fauzia Tayyab, and Naheed Begum also spoke at the rally.