The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has dug up Rodrick Road in Soldier Bazaar to lay new sewerage lines. The work is going on at a snail’s pace because of which residents of nearby buildings are facing problems.

Elderly people, women and children find it difficult to walk smoothly on this road. KWSB officials should pay a visit to the area and find out why the work hasn’t been completed even after three weeks.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi