Monday May 16, 2022
Newspost

Slow work

May 16, 2022

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has dug up Rodrick Road in Soldier Bazaar to lay new sewerage lines. The work is going on at a snail’s pace because of which residents of nearby buildings are facing problems.

Elderly people, women and children find it difficult to walk smoothly on this road. KWSB officials should pay a visit to the area and find out why the work hasn’t been completed even after three weeks.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

