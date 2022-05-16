Unsafe water

The people of Dera Bugti in Balochistan are facing the worst water crisis. Due to the unavailability of clean water, people are losing their cattle. In some places, many people died after they consumed contaminated water. In this modern world, people in the rest of the country have all kinds of facilities. But some areas of Balochistan are still deprived of basic facilities. The province’s chief minister must take immediate action to help the people come out of this situation.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta