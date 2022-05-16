Unsafe water

The people of Dera Bugti in Balochistan are facing the worst water crisis. Due to the unavailability of clean water, people are losing their cattle. In some places, many people died after they consumed contaminated water. In this modern world, people in the rest of the country have all kinds of facilities. But some areas of Balochistan are still deprived of basic facilities. The province’s chief minister must take immediate action to help the people come out of this situation.
Muhammad Shoaib
Quetta
The pre-2018 slogans of the PTI proved to be hollow when the party formed its government, which resulted in a total...
This refers to the article, ‘The shadows of neo-imperialism’ by Raoof Hasan . Let us assume that there was a...
After the terror attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University, the authorities have taken several steps to improve...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Food insecurity’ . Pakistan is in the middle of political and economic crises, and...
This year’s summer in Pakistan has broken all records with its extreme temperatures across the country. The month of...
The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has dug up Rodrick Road in Soldier Bazaar to lay new sewerage lines. The work is...
Comments