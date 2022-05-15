Smoking is not pride, it is reprehensible: PANAH

Rawalpindi : Smoking is not something to be proud of but condemnable. Tobacco is rapidly destroying the health of our young generation, and its use must be discouraged. It is the responsibility of families and educational institutions, including the government, to educate their children about the harmful effects of tobacco, so that they can stay away from smoking.

Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director of Operations of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said this during a visit to educational institutions in town. While delivering lectures on the harmful effects of tobacco to students, he said that our children are our future and their protection is duty of all of us, not just of the government.

During visits to Capital Law College, Benazir Bhutto Road, and Superior Group of Colleges Chakri Road Branch, he said to curb tobacco, the government should increase taxes by at least 30 per cent in the next budget, so that the purchase of tobacco gets out of reach of young children. By doing this, we can save our young generation from diseases, that tobacco consumption causes. This will reduce the health burden of Rs615 billion and increase revenue, he added.

Panah has so far visited more than eight educational institutions this month, with the aim of educating the younger generation about the dangers of tobacco. Panah announced that the visits to educational institutions will continue in the future.