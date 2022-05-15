Govt asked to impose environment emergency

Islamabad : Shahida Kausar Farooq, Chairperson of Subh-e-Nau, an NGO working for environmental issues, has appealed to the federal and provincial governments to immediately impose an environment emergency in the country to deal with the devastating effects of global warming in Cholistan, Gwadar and Dera Bugti.

She said that environmentalists around the world have been warning for decades that global warming could cause sudden changes in the weather around the world. It was being predicted that changes will happen and the world may face famine as a result. The warmest months of April and May have made these predictions come true.

“We need to take revolutionary steps today,” she said. “Animals are dying of thirst in the famine-stricken areas.” We need to change our priorities and take immediate steps to meet the challenges of the rapidly changing weather patterns.

She said that glaciers are melting due to extreme heat, which could lead to floods in the country. We have seen a glimpse of this in Hunza last week. She said that Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman herself understands these issues and she should take notice of this situation.