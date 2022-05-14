Milan on brink of title triumph

ROME: AC Milan welcome Atalanta to the San Siro on Sunday (tomorrow) knowing this could be the weekend that they snatch the Scudetto from local rivals Inter Milan.
Needing four points from their final two games of the season, Milan stand on the brink of a first Serie A title since 2011 and they could have one of the six teams still fighting relegation hand them the crown.
Stefano Pioli’s Milan will extend their lead on reigning champions Inter to five points if they beat Atalanta, who are still in the hunt for Europa League football.
Inter would then have to win at Cagliari to ensure that an enthralling title race enters a final week, a theoretically simple task given the gulf in class between the two sides.
Simone Inzaghi’s side are fresh from a thrilling, extra-time Italian Cup triumph over old foes Juventus on Wednesday and will be hoping to use that wave of enthusiasm in the climax to the campaign. —AFP
LONDON: Mikel Arteta launched a scathing attack on referee Paul Tierney after Tottenham beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 on...
CHITTAGONG: Sri Lanka’s cricketers are hoping to distract their fans from political turmoil back home when they take...
BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski has opened the door to a high-profile transfer after telling Bayern Munich that he will not...
LONDON: Liverpool will bid to keep their quadruple chase alive in Saturday’s FA Cup final against a Chelsea side...
KARACHI: Pakistan Badminton Federation has finalised a four-member squad for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held...
BANGKOK: World number one Akane Yamaguchi suffered a second defeat in three days at the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in...
Comments