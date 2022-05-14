Milan on brink of title triumph

ROME: AC Milan welcome Atalanta to the San Siro on Sunday (tomorrow) knowing this could be the weekend that they snatch the Scudetto from local rivals Inter Milan.

Needing four points from their final two games of the season, Milan stand on the brink of a first Serie A title since 2011 and they could have one of the six teams still fighting relegation hand them the crown.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan will extend their lead on reigning champions Inter to five points if they beat Atalanta, who are still in the hunt for Europa League football.

Inter would then have to win at Cagliari to ensure that an enthralling title race enters a final week, a theoretically simple task given the gulf in class between the two sides.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are fresh from a thrilling, extra-time Italian Cup triumph over old foes Juventus on Wednesday and will be hoping to use that wave of enthusiasm in the climax to the campaign. —AFP