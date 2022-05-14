Pakistan to conduct rapid antigen tests for flights from Gulf countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to start COVID-19 screening tests for the inbound flights from the Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia after identifying the new sub-variant of Omicron.
The screening process through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will come into effect on May 14 at 12:01am in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.
Initially, 10 to 15 passengers travelling via small aircraft, carrying up to 150 passengers, will undergo the tests. Meanwhile, planes with a capacity of 250 passengers will test 15 to 20 passengers.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the National Institution of Health’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) are implementing these measures following the directives of the health minister. These will remain in effect until further notice by the CDC.
ISLAMABAD: The government increased the average sale price of re-gasified liquified natural gas for May 2022 to a...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Qaiser Sheikh on Friday criticised Federal Minister for Finance Miftah...
NEW YORK: Elon Musk said on Friday he was putting a temporary halt on his much-anticipated deal to buy Twitter,...
ISLAMABAD: Despite the bad blood between the government and opposition, the rapidly worsening economic situation can...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Shiza Fatima Khawaja as Special Assistant to PM on Youth...
ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that the statement of Director General of...
Comments