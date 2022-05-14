Social activist wins C’wealth Award

KARACHI: In recognition of her welfare services for orphans, abandoned and stateless children, lawyer-cum- activist Tahera Hasan has been conferred with the Commonwealth Points of Light Award.

‘‘Having been a strong supporter of adoption, Hasan founded the Imkaan Welfare Organisation in 2012, which now runs a shelter and recreational centre for orphaned and abandoned children in Karachi’s Machar Colony,’ the statement said.

Tahira Hasan said, ‘It is a privilege to receive the Points of Light Award. It is a recognition for the work of all those involved on a day-to-day basis, highlighting and fighting for the rights of marginalised communities in Pakistan’.