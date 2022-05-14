Imposing SNC violation of Constitution: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Raza Rabbani demanded Single National Curriculum (SNC) should be set aside as it has no constitutional sanction and the PTI Government has violated the Constitution, 1973 by imposing it.

“The curriculum and syllabus are devolved subjects after the 18th Amendment, and in this perspective, the SNC also contradicts Article 22 of the Constitution that guarantees the fundamental right”, Rabbani asserted.

“The Prime Minister should take notice that provincial autonomy is not encroached and the Constitution not violated, and if the Federal government proposes some changes in the curriculum, it must take up the matter in the Council of Common Interest, as it is a matter which exclusively relates to provinces,’’ he said while talking with The News on Friday.

Rabbani said the curriculum and syllabus were on the Concurrent List of the Constitution. “Such List has been deleted from the Constitution. All subjects on the Concurrent List are now devolved to the Provinces exclusively,” he added.The former Chairman Senate said the decision of the coalition government to review the SNC is prudent because it lacks constitutional cover.