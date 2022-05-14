Anti-dengue measures reviewed

LAHORE:On the instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, a meeting was conducted here on Friday to review the dengue situation.

All Commissioners and District Health Authorities (DHAs) presented detailed report on anti-dengue activities. Member provincial assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique said, "We must increase our efforts to control dengue in the province. We are making sure to provide best facilities to dengue patients.” He also said people as well as all stakeholders must also play their role in controlling dengue. He also said reporting system also needed to be improved to tackle the disease while every case reported in the dashboard should be responded as quickly as possible.

He said that all Commissioners and District Health Authorities should collectively strive to end dengue and added all anti-dengue activities should be evaluated through third-party. During the meeting, the availability of medicines for cancer patients was also reviewed.

Secretary Ali Jan Khan said," We have increased efforts to eliminate dengue. All CEOs are directed to supervise anti-dengue activities in person and I'm personally monitoring all anti-dengue activities as well."

Special Secretary Health Saleha Saeed, Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman Younas, Deputy Commissioner, Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, and Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and other divisions were also present in the meeting.