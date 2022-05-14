Spanish troupe performs at Alhamra

Lahore:Spanish cultural troupe performed Flamenco at Alhamra on Friday. Artistes from the Spanish cultural troupe Chuni & Victor Bravo Flamco Group performed in their own unique way. The performance was very much appreciated by the audience.
Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran graced the occasion. Alhamra’s Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the foreign artistes. At the beginning of the programme, the Ambassador of Spain presented a souvenir to the Honorary Consul General Jalal Salahuddin. Alhamra has been hosting cultural delegations from all over the world. A large number of people participated in the programme.
