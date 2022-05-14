PA session rescheduled for 30th

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while exercising his powers has adjourned the PA session scheduled for May 16 and summoned it on May 30. In the PA session scheduled for May 16, the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari was to be taken up. Sources said that PTI and PMLQ were short of numbers to deseat the Deputy Speaker due to which the date of the PA session was extended.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,125 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 24 people died, whereas 1,187 were injured.