E-Cam to be installed to curb crime

LAHORE:Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Captain (retd) Mustansir Feroze has said that Lahore Police has decided to install Body Worn Cam at E-Police check posts on the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis for the convenience of the people. He said that this initiative of Lahore Police would not only ensure peace in the City but also prevent the incidents of misconduct between citizens and the police officials. He said that Body Worn Cam would also record the conversation between Police personnel and the citizens.

SSP Operations said that this step would also help to identify the criminals as well as curbing crimes. He maintained that this step would also restore the public confidence in the police department and the citizens can register their complaints on 1787. He said that senior police officers will monitor this initiative and issued on the spot instructions for redressing the people’s grievances.