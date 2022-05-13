CDA all set to meet deadline

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmad on Thursday directed officials of the engineering wing to complete the Rawal Dam Chowk flyover project by the month of September at every cost.

The CDA chairman along with other officials of the authority visited the sites of the 7t Avenue Interchange and Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover project and issued directions for further expediting work on the two projects. During the visit to the 7th Avenue project, the chairman was apprised that most of the work on the project would be completed by August 14 which would result in the smooth flow of traffic on the Kashmir Highway, Khyabani-e-Suharwardy, and the 7th Avenue, particularly during the peak hours.

He was informed that the 7th avenue project would be completed in three phases by June 15, July 15, and August 14 starting with the opening of the road under the flyover. The CDA chairman was also informed that the culvert part of the Rawal Dam Chowk project would be completed within the next 15 days. However, the slip road towards Park Road would be opened for traffic by Monday morning and it would improve the flow of traffic considerably.

Meanwhile, during a meeting chaired by the CDA Chairman, the design of a dancing fountain at the roundabout of Kashmir Chowk near Jinnah Convention Centre.