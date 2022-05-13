Improved security: Harassment issue on BRT buses addressed, says spokesperson

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar said that the company has tightened security at the stations and buses of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service and no harassment issue has been reported in the last few months.

TransPeshawar Spokes- person Sadaf Kamil said that since the inauguration of the service only 10 cases of harassment have been reported and the company has taken strict action to discourage such incidents.

“We have not received a single case of harassment for several months now,” she said.

She said that these 10 cases involved male passengers who were standing in the corridors and blocking the passage of other passengers, including women, to the buses or staring at women by the male passengers.

However, she said that these cases also stopped after the company alerted the security staff and directed them to ask every passenger not to block passage at the station or enter the women’s portion of the buses.

Regarding the theft cases, she said that 300 persons were identified and arrested who were involved in theft cases since the service inauguration.

Sadaf Kamil added that theft cases had also reduced, adding that the cases happen due to the overcrowding at the stations or buses.

She said that with the arrival of the new buses, the overcrowding issue would be resolved which could put a complete end to the theft cases.