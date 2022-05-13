Rising hatred

The state of Karnataka in India has been fraught with communal tensions of late – the hijab controversy, restriction on Muslim vendors at temples and religious fairs, and calls for banning halal meat. Recently, a Bharatha Rakshana Vedike leader appealed to Hindus not to take Muslim drivers when they go to temples or on pilgrimage. He has also asked Hindus to shun vehicles from transport companies that are owned by Muslims.
This is condemnable. Leaders should be punished for making such statements.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India
