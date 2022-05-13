May 12 mayhem remembered

Remembering the May 12, 2007 carnage, leaders of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and the Awami National Party said on Thursday May 12 was the darkest day in Pakistan’s history “when state-sponsored terrorism” was carried out and dozens of people, including political activists and lawyers, were killed.

On May 12, 2007, scores of people were killed and injured in riots that erupted in Karachi as then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry arrived at the Karachi airport to address lawyers amid the legal fraternity’s movement to restore the judiciary.

Addressing a demonstration held outside the Karachi Press Club, PkMAP Sindh president Nazir Jan and other leaders said that this day would always be remembered for the sacrifices made for the independence of the judiciary and democracy. They also demanded the formation of an independent judicial commission to investigate the killings and bring the culprits to book.

Separately, the ANP held a gathering and a Quran Khwani at the Bacha Khan Markaz, the party’s provincial headquarters, to pay homage to the victims of the carnage that occurred on this day 15 years ago. ANP leaders, including provincial president Shahi Syed and secretary general Younas Bunariee, said party workers had sacrificed their lives in the struggle for an independent judiciary and recovery of democracy.