Donations given for deserving students

LAHORE:Dr Safdar Ali Malik, noted radiologist and Old Ravian, has handed over a cheque of Rs one million to Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Trustee of Endowment Fund for initiation of Golden Scholarships after name of his son Dr Saad Malik at a ceremony at GC University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday. According to a press release, Asad Bashir, a prominent businessman has also given a cheque of Rs one million for initiation of Golden Scholarship after his own name. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary Executive Committee, GCU-EFT has disclosed that Dr Safdar and Asad Bashir already initiated five and four Golden Scholarships in the past and tally of sponsored scholarships had risen to five and six respectively. He shared that tally of Golden Scholarships has risen to 127. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has also applauded the donors.