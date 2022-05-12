MoU inked for educational and research collaboration

Islamabad : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU0 was signed between the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad for bilateral cooperation in promoting education and fostering joint efforts in research.

The ceremony was held at the NIMA Head Office, Bahria University Islamabad.

The documents were duly endorsed with the signatures of Vice Admiral (r) Abdul Aleem HI(M), Director General, NIMA, and Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz President of IRS Islamabad.

By signing the MoU, the two parties agreed to establish a formal mechanism of collaboration and cooperation for new initiatives. The purpose of the agreement is to improve the research and academic activities between the two Institutes and to promote and intensify cooperation in the entire area of interaction and research. The agreement will not only foster bilateral collaboration but will also play an important role in promoting joint activities, and the exchange of information and expertise. The two parties have agreed to provide assistance to each other’s request for literature consultation, exchange of publications/research material, joint research projects and use of facilities at respective institutes.

On the occasion, NIMA Director General Vice Admiral (r) Abdul Aleem assured wholehearted support from NIMA to IRS, in research, policy analysis, and other related subjects. He mentioned this agreement will not only enhance bilateral collaboration but will also play an important role in promoting joint activities.

Meanwhile, The president of IRS, Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz hoped that this collaboration will be a great opportunity to get benefit from each other. He said that this MoU would help in studying the geo-strategic dynamics of Indian Ocean affairs.

The NIMA (Islamabad) Director Commodore (r) Bilal Abdula Nasir SI(M), and its research team along with the faculty members of the (IRS), were also present.