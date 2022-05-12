NHA to send 35 employees to perform Haj this year

Islamabad: As per balloting, 35 employees of National Highway Authority (NHA) will proceed for Haj this year.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood executed Haj Balloting 2022 for employees of National Highway Authority (NHA) which was held at Ministry on Wednesday.

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, NHA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority and NHA employees were also present, said a press release.

In category A, 17 employees working in scale 1-16 will perform Haj.

In category B, 10 employees of grade 17 and above will proceed for Hajj.

Likewise in category C, 4 employees having age between 55 to 60 years will perform Haj.

Through women quota, 4 employees will perform Haj.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood said, those who are proceeding for Haj are the luckiest people out of thousands of NHA employees selected through balloting.

He said, during Haj, they should pray to Almighty Allah, for themselves, for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan, and that of their organization as well.