 
close
Thursday May 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Ex-army officer posing as serving major held

By Our Correspondent
May 12, 2022

Police arrested a retired army officer for trying to impersonate a serving army officer in the Malir Cantonment area on Wednesday. Police said the suspect was taken into custody on charges of posing as in-service Major Khalid and being involved in fraudulent activities, including land grabbing. He also allegedly earned a hefty amount from illegal sales of plots, the police said, adding that the suspect was also associated with the real estate business.

Comments