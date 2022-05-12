Ex-army officer posing as serving major held

Police arrested a retired army officer for trying to impersonate a serving army officer in the Malir Cantonment area on Wednesday. Police said the suspect was taken into custody on charges of posing as in-service Major Khalid and being involved in fraudulent activities, including land grabbing. He also allegedly earned a hefty amount from illegal sales of plots, the police said, adding that the suspect was also associated with the real estate business.
