FIA arrests six suspects over women’s harassment, child pornography

Sindh’s Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six suspects in raids in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Ghotki on charges of involvement in harassment of women and child pornography.

Officials said on Wednesday that an FIA Karachi apprehended Majid Mehboob and Mohsin Ali on charges of blackmailing and harassing a victim. Both suspects were said to be from the media industry (acting as coordinators/agents) and targeted struggling models.

The main suspect recorded a pornographic video of the victim without her consent and shared it with her friend, who shared it in various WhatsApp groups. Pornographic videos of 20 girls were recovered from the main suspect, and gadgets were seized and sent for forensics, said the officials.

In another operation, acting on a complaint of Interpol, a man, identified as Zubair, son of Imdad Ali, was arrested in Karachi over his alleged involvement in uploading and transmitting child pornographic material through social media.

In the third raid, an FIA team in Hyderabad arrested a suspect, Amir Lund, a resident of Ghulam Hussain Lund village in Tando Allahyar, for allegedly sharing obscene photos and videos of a victim by creating a Facebook messenger group through a fake Facebook account.

Usman Ali was taken into custody in Ghotki over involvement in publicly sharing a fabricated pornographic video of a victim through his Twitter handle. The video was created using fake technology. The gadgets used in making the video was seized and sent for forensic analysis.

In another swoop, Munawar Channa was arrested in Sukkur on charges of harassing, blackmailing and sharing pornographic photos and videos of a victim through WhatsApp. He was blackmailing the victim to maintain physical contact.