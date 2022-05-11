Action against rickshaws without documents

LAHORE:CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana has said that the overall mood of any nation and country is judged by the discipline of its traffic.

He said this while addressing a meeting of officers and personnel of City Traffic Police Lahore at Alhamra here on Tuesday. A large number of people were present on the occasion. He said in order to reduce traffic congestion, ‘we need to inculcate in the citizens a sense of discipline, patience and awareness of traffic.’ He directed action against rickshaws on roads without documents. He directed campaign against illegal blue lights, tinted windows and vehicles with flasher lights. He said those police officers who have completed their tenure in Lahore will be sent back to their hometowns. He said they are working in collaboration with the district administration and business community to eliminate encroachments on busy highways, markets and squares. During the meeting, traffic police officers and officials apprised the CCPO of their problems about service structure, meager salaries, resources and lack of allowances. The CCPO assured them of resolving their issues.