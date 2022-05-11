Water shortages

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to an acute water shortage in Sector-8, North Karachi. The area’s residents are deprived of potable water. There has been no water supply for the last 12 days, and it has become miserable for the residents to carry out daily activities without water. Usually, the water is supplied to the residents through the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri water pumping station every 10 days for two to three conservative days. This process is of no use as no household has large water tanks to store water for a long time.

Well-off residents are buying water tankers, but those who cannot afford to buy these tankers mafia are forced to ask their neighbours to give some buckets of water. The authorities concerned must take immediate steps to supply potable water to the residents of Sector-8. They should also ensure that the residents have the supply of water every week.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi