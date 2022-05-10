 
close
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Denmark charges Nigerian ‘pirate’

By AFP
May 10, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Denmark has charged a suspected Nigerian pirate captured after a deadly shootout in the Gulf of Guinea with endangering the lives of its sailors, prosecutor Per Fiig announced on Monday.

The 39-year-old who lost a leg in the clash with the Danish navy last November faces up to eight years in jail.

Comments