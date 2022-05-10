Students continue protest

LAHORE:A group of students of Punjab University (PU) continued their protest against the university administration and the government over the issue of Baloch youth Bebagr Imdad. Baloch Students Council organised the protest camp outside the VC’s office ever since demanding the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of Bebagr Imdad. Earlier before Eidul Fitr, the PU administration had claimed that the students had ended the protest sit-in after a dialogue with the university administration. Meanwhile, in its social media message, Baloch Students Council stated that whereabouts of Bebagr Imdad were still unknown.
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded the political leaders it was time they should stop questioning...
LAHORE:The persisting heat wave has increased the demand of ice in the provincial metropolis after which Punjab Food...
LAHORE:A meeting was held under the chairmanship of MPA Owais Leghari regarding the establishment of law and order and...
LAHORE:An impressive farewell ceremony was organised for the recently retired officers of Directorate General Public...
LAHORE:Intellectuals and opinion leaders at a book launching ceremony stressed the need to revamp the basic colonial,...
LAHORE:University of Health Sciences will open its telemedicine department at the Services Institute of Medical...
Comments