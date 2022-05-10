Students continue protest

LAHORE:A group of students of Punjab University (PU) continued their protest against the university administration and the government over the issue of Baloch youth Bebagr Imdad. Baloch Students Council organised the protest camp outside the VC’s office ever since demanding the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of Bebagr Imdad. Earlier before Eidul Fitr, the PU administration had claimed that the students had ended the protest sit-in after a dialogue with the university administration. Meanwhile, in its social media message, Baloch Students Council stated that whereabouts of Bebagr Imdad were still unknown.