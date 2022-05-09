First cholera outbreak since 2017 kills one in S Sudan

Juba: Cholera has killed one child and infected 30 people in South Sudan, the first resurgence of the illness in nearly five years, health officials said late on Saturday. "The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that the cholera outbreak has been declared in Rubkona county, Unity State," the ministry said in a statement. "To date, a total of 31 cases including one death have been reported from Rubkona town and Bentiu IDP camp" and health officials are investigating whether there are any others, it said.